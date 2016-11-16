Libya,Morocco,Tunisia,Algeria

Algeria Seizes Many Guns at Tunisian and Libyan Borders [FR]

16 November 2016

Réalités (Tunisia)

[Translated summary: Algerian Customs have seized a large number of firearms at the borders with Tunisia and Libya. The guns are very sophisticated and equipped with new technologies. They belong to trafficking networks and terrorists from Libya, where there are 20,000 illegal firearms in circulation.] Les services de la Douane algérienne ont intensifié récemment leur présence au niveau des frontières avec le Maroc et la Tunisie et ce en ayant recours à d'autres... (GunPolicy.org)

