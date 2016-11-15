France

Should Carrying Hidden Handguns Be Legal in France? [FR]

15 November 2016

Femme Actuelle (France)

[Translated summary: In France, the use of a firearm for self-defence is strictly prohibited. Some advocate for the legalisation of firearms carry for civilians, claiming that a significant number of armed citizens in public spaces could prevent a terrorist attack. Others believe that legal carry is a false solution that could lead to a situation similar to that of the US, where 30,000 die every year victims of firearms.] En France, l'usage d'une arme à feu pour se...

Read More: Femme Actuelle (France)

