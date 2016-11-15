Kenya

5,250 Illegal Firearms Destroyed in Kenya [FR]

15 November 2016

Africa News

[Translated summary: Kenya has burned 5,250 firearms as part of a campaign to fight poaching and robberies and to eliminate terrorism. The destroyed firearms were seized in police operations or recovered in disarmament exercises. Citizens have also been urged to register their firearms.] Le vice-président kenyan, William Ruto, a incité ce mardi les autorités à brûler 5.250 armes légères. Ceci s'inscrit dans le cadre des efforts déployés pour lutter contre... (GunPolicy.org)

