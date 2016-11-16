United States

Stricter US Gun Laws Linked to a Reduction in Homicide [FR]

16 November 2016

Tribune de Genève

[Translated summary: An analysis of 30 studies published since 1970 has concluded that stricter gun laws are linked to a reduction in homicide in the United States. Background checks and licensing are specially effective. Another study published by JAMA linked a Florida law that gives citizens the right to use a firearm if they feel in danger to an increase of 24% in the rate of homicide.] Des lois plus strictes sur le contrôle de la circulation des armes à feu sont...

