French Groups Advocate for a Right to Possess Guns [FR]

15 November 2016

Le Figaro (France)

[Translated summary: Following the attacks targeting France after Charlie Hebdo, several groups are advocating for the right of civilians to arm themselves. Membership of shooting clubs also continues to increase. Currently it is forbidden for a civilian to own a firearm without a hunting permit or a licence from the French Shooting Federation.] Avec la longue liste d'attaques ayant visé la France depuis Charlie Hebdo, des voix se font entendre pour permettre aux... (GunPolicy.org)

