Australia

Australian Man Charged With Smuggling Handgun Parts by Mail

17 November 2016

Sydney Morning Herald

A Mildura man has been charged with importing handgun parts in the mail. Australian Border Force officers intercepted seven packages from the US and Hong Kong addressed to 34-year-old Hanh Truong​ between November 6 to November 9. The packages were labelled as toys or model parts, but X-rays at the Australia Post gateway facility in Tullamarine revealed they actually contained firearm parts and handgun frames, a Border Force spokesman said. Border Force and police... (GunPolicy.org)

