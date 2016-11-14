Uruguay

Gun Deaths in Uruguay Spark Ammunition Calibre Debate [ES]

14 November 2016

Espectador (Uruguay)

[Translated summary: Uruguay has registered 604,678 firearms since 1944 and is considered one of the most armed countries in the world. Recent deaths and injures caused by shots in the air generated a debate about which ammunition the police should use. The Interior Ministry advocates for the use of bullets with greater destructive power and less rebound, while the Ministry of Defence thinks it's better to use "full metal jacket" ammunition.] Un joven murió por una... (GunPolicy.org)

Read More: Espectador (Uruguay)

40182