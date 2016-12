Honduras

Illegal Gun Seizures Rise Amid Ongoing Insecurity in Honduras

15 November 2016

InSight Crime (Bogotá)

Honduran officials say seizures of illegal firearms at border checkpoints are increasing rapidly, as the market for millions of illegal firearms continues to grow and fuel violence in the Central American country. According to Honduras' National Anti-Evasion Force (Fuerza Nacional Antievasión - FNA), customs officers in Honduras are seizing an average of 35 to 40 firearms and ammunition shipments per month. Officers are interdicting shipments from Mexico, the United... (GunPolicy.org)

