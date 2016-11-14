European Union,Slovakia,Iraq,Syria

Europe Split on Reforms and Regulations to Curb Gun Violence

14 November 2016

EUObserver (Belgium)

EU lawmakers are meeting on Tuesday (15 November) for another round of backroom talks to curb gun violence and prevent terrorists from acquiring weapons on the black market. Debates around the European Commission's EU firearms directive reform, proposed in the aftermath the Paris November terrorist attacks, appears to be advancing as positions converge between the two co-legislatures at the European Parliament and the Council, representing member states. "There is a... (GunPolicy.org)

