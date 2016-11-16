Bosnia & Herzegovina,Serbia,France

Balkan Countries Struggle to Control Gun Trafficking, Smugglers

16 November 2016

World Bulletin (Turkey)

A year after rebel fighters used weapons manufactured in Serbia to gun down victims in Paris, Balkan countries are struggling to end the scourge of illegal arms trafficking. The killers who opened fire at the Bataclan theatre, cafes and restaurants in the French capital last November used Yugoslav-era assault rifles produced by Serbia's Zastava Arms. Months earlier the Kouachi brothers, behind the deadly assault on the Charlie Hebdo magazine offices, carried a rocket... (GunPolicy.org)

