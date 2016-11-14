Malaysia

Malaysia Reports 445 Gun Homicides Since 2008 - Minister

14 November 2016

Free Malaysia Today (Malaysia)

There have been 445 murders using firearms over the last eight years, Home Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said. In a written reply in the Dewan Rakyat today, he said the highest number of murders took place in 2013 with 95 cases, while the lowest numbers were recorded in 2011 with 36 cases. He was asked by Sim Chee Keong (DAP-Bukit Mertajam) on the number of firearm-linked murders. Zahid said there were 38 firearm-linked murders in 2008, 45 in 2009, 53 in 2010, 68 in... (GunPolicy.org)

