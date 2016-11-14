United States

Florida 'Shoot First' Law Saw 31% Jump in Gun Homicides [ES]

14 November 2016

W Radio (Colombia), EFE News Agency

[Translated Summary: According to a new study by the Journal of the American Medical Association, the firearm homicide rate in Florida increased by 31.6% since the implementation of 'Stand Your Ground' laws. The law allows citizens to use lethal force to defend themselves if they imagine themselves in danger, or to prevent death or physical damage.] La tasa de homicidios mensuales con armas de fuego se incrementó más del 30 % en Florida (EE.UU.) desde que entró en... (GunPolicy.org)

