United States

US Gun-carrying Restrictions May Be Wiped Out Under Trump

14 November 2016

Guardian

With Donald Trump in the White House, tourists from other states may soon be able to bring their guns to shops of Fifth Avenue, the plaza at Rockefeller Center and other New York City sights. Advocates say they expect Congress to finally pass a sweeping gun rights law that could dismantle local gun-carrying restrictions in states including New York, New Jersey, Maryland, California and Hawaii. These changes could come soon. If Congress passes a federal right-to-carry... (GunPolicy.org)

