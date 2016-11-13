Bangladesh,India

Gun Smuggling from India Increases in Bangladesh

13 November 2016

Dhaka Tribune (Bangladesh)

Use of illegal firearms has increased alarmingly in the country as a group of organised smugglers are bringing them into the country taking advantage of weak border security, according to sources in law enforcement agencies There are at least 119 points on the border which are being used to smuggle these firearms in, according to sources in intelligence agencies. Officials say the majority of the arms shipments is entering the country via the border points in... (GunPolicy.org)

