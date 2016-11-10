United States

US Coroner Leads Local Push to Remove Guns, Curb Suicides

10 November 2016

Public Source (USA)

Ken Bacha is no foe of the Second Amendment. As coroner for Westmoreland County, he carries a Glock 23 pistol in a protective hip holster, almost casually, like an oversized smartphone. He's fond of hunting. He enjoys shooting sports, gun bash fundraisers, and has about 15 guns at home. He shoots, his wife shoots, his daughters shoot. That's pretty typical in the county, where gun sales are among the highest in the state, where hunting is a way of life and gun permit... (GunPolicy.org)

