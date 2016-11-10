Jamaica,United States

US Halts Gun Exports to Jamaica as Irregularities Emerge

10 November 2016

Jamaica Observer

KINGSTON — The United States Embassy says that in light of recent events concerning Jamaica's Firearms Licensing Authority (FLA) they will be reviewing the firearm export licensing approval process. In a release this afternoon, the embassy said that during this review, there will be a temporary pause on firearm exports as they request further guidance from Washington on the long-term status of export licenses for firearms from the US destined for Jamaica. Earlier... (GunPolicy.org)

