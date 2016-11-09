United States

Nevada, California, Washington Voted for Stronger Gun Control

9 November 2016

Time (USA)

Nevada, California and Washington all voted in favor of enhanced gun control on Tuesday, while Maine narrowly rejected universal background checks for private gun sales despite millions of dollars spent there by national gun control advocates. Maine's rejection of the gun control ballot measure, and the narrow support for a similar measure in Nevada, showed the limits of well-funded national organizations pushing for expanded background checks around the country.... (GunPolicy.org)

