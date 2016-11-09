United States

President Trump: What Can He Do About US Gun Laws? [FR]

9 November 2016

La Croix (France)

[Translated summary: Trump has said that he supports more freedom in the purchase of firearms. But, there already are specific gun control laws in several states, and it is not going to be possible to decree "total freedom" in purchases on a federal level. For example, California has just passed a law that makes background checks mandatory for buying ammunition.] Ce qu'il a dit Donald Trump a défendu une liberté totale sur les ventes d'armes, quitte à exercer son... (GunPolicy.org)

