Western Europe,Serbia,Bosnia & Herzegovina

Bosnia, Serbia Try to Curb Illegal Flow of Guns to Europe [ES]

10 November 2016

Terra (Argentina)

[Translated summary: Bosnia and Serbia want to stop the illegal flow of Balkan firearms to Europe. In the 2015 Paris attacks the terrorists used Balkan firearms. It is estimated that there are between 3.6 to 6.2 million firearms in the Balkans, 900,000 in Serbia alone. Serbian organised crime has been linked to a third of all investigations into illegal arms trafficking conducted in France.] Las armas procedentes de los Balcanes equipan desde hace tiempo a los... (GunPolicy.org)

