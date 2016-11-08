Costa Rica

Costa Rica Regulates Gun Use by Private Security Guards [ES]

8 November 2016

Info Defensa (Spain)

[Translated summary: A new resolution by the Constitutional Division of the Supreme Court of Costa Rica will allow the Public Security Ministry to regulate the use of firearms by private guards. Private security employees will be able to use permitted firearms while transporting valuables and merchandise and for the protection of people.] La Sala de lo Constitucional de la Corte Suprema de Justicia de Costa Rica respaldó el uso de armas para los vigilantes privados.... (GunPolicy.org)

