Donald Trump's Election is a Disaster for US Gunmakers. Really

9 November 2016

Vox (US)

Most Democrats want stricter gun laws, and most Republicans oppose them. So you might expect the election of Donald Trump and a Republican-controlled Congress to be great news for the nation's gunmakers. But surprisingly, the opposite turned out to be the case. Two of the nation's biggest gun manufacturers, Smith & Wesson and Sturm Ruger, saw their stock prices fall by double digits this morning in the wake of Trump's election victory. Here's one theory for what's... (GunPolicy.org)

