Bosnia, Serbia Try to Curb Flow of Illegal Guns to Europe [FR]

10 November 2016

Libe (Montenegro)

[Translated summary: Bosnia and Serbia expressed concern about the flow of Balkan firearms to Western Europe. The jihadist terrorists involved in the Paris attacks of 2015 used firearms trafficked from the Balkans. It is estimated that there are between 3.6 and 6.2 million firearms among the 25 million citizens of the Balkan countries.] Les armes des Balkans équipent depuis longtemps les voyous d'Europe mais les jihadistes qui ont semé la mort à Paris en 2015 en... (GunPolicy.org)

