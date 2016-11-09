United States

Background Checks on All Gun Sales Now to Be Law in Nevada

9 November 2016

Las Vegas Review Journal (Nevada)

Nevadans voted in favor of expanded background checks for private gun sales by the thinnest of margins Tuesday. The "Yes" vote on Question 1, which would require in-person background checks for all guns sold among friends, online and at gun shows, was approved by a 50.45 percent to 49.55 percent margin, which amounted to less than 10,000 votes statewide. Starting Jan. 1, Nevadans looking to conduct a private sale or transfer of a gun will have to go to a federally... (GunPolicy.org)

