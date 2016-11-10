Canada

Over 1,000 Guns Surrendered During Amnesty in B.C., Canada

10 November 2016

Times-Colonist (British Columbia)

More than 1,000 guns are off the streets after a province-wide gun amnesty allowed people to turn in their firearms, no questions asked. The province, the RCMP and municipal departments are to announce the results of the October gun amnesty at a press conference today in Surrey. Central Saanich Police Chief Les Sylven, president of the B.C. Association of Chiefs of Police, said Wednesday that more than 1,000 firearms had been turned in. Nanaimo RCMP recovered 44... (GunPolicy.org)

