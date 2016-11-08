Australia

Many Australian Domestic Abusers Get Their Guns Back

8 November 2016

Sydney Morning Herald

Scores of Victorians who had firearm licences revoked after being accused of stalking and beating their partners were handed their guns back last year, raising fears women are being put at real risk of harm or death at the hands of violent ex-partners. According to previously unpublished data, 87 people who'd previously been banned from owning or using a firearm were granted approval by the courts to have their firearm licences reinstated in 2015-16, a rate of more... (GunPolicy.org)

