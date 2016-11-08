United States

Gun Control Measures Expected to Win in Four US States

8 November 2016

Reuters

Gun control-related ballot measures in four states are expected to pass on Tuesday, opinion polls showed, after gun safety advocates poured a massive amount of money into backing the initiatives. In Maine and Nevada, residents are voting on whether to mandate universal background checks for firearm sales, including private handgun transactions. If those two measures pass, half of all Americans would live in states that have such expanded checks. Eighteen states and... (GunPolicy.org)

Read More: Reuters

40148