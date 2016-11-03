Russia,United States,Philippines

Philippines Will Buy Guns from Russia if US Won't Oblige [FR]

3 November 2016

TRT (Turkey)

[Translated summary: Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte says he'll turn to Russia if the United States refuses to sell M-16s to his country. The declaration was made after the US cancelled an order of assault rifles intended for Philippine Police, citing concern about violations of human rights.] Le président philippin Rodrigo Duterte a déclaré, mercredi, qu'il solliciterait la Russie si les Etats-Unis refusent de vendre des armes à son pays. La déclaration de... (GunPolicy.org)

