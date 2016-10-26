Iraq,Yemen,Saudi Arabia,Algeria,France,Germany

Germany's Arms Exports Rise to 4.03 Billion Euros [FR]

26 October 2016

Les Echos (France)

[Translated summary: Germany's arms exports rose to 4.03 billion euros in the first six months of 2016, an increase of 15% in relation to the same period last year. Germany sells to Algeria and Saudi Arabia, a country that is in a controversial war with Yemen, but the Ministry of Economy explains that they have particularly restrictive rules.] Les crises internationales profitent aux industriels allemands de l'armement. Selon les chiffres publiés mercredi par le... (GunPolicy.org)

Read More: Les Echos (France)

40146