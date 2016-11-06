Australia

Over 100 Controversial Adler Shotguns Registered in Tasmania

6 November 2016

Mercury (Tasmania)

More than 100 five-shot Adler shotguns are registered in Tasmania, Police Minister Rene Hidding has divulged. And a simple "do it yourself" kit available online can see the five-shot 12 gauge converted into an 11-round rapid fire shotgun. It follows concerns by anti-gun advocates about the number of firearms in Tasmania and the proliferation of small arsenals across the state. The Adler lever-action shotgun rose to notoriety after its Turkish manufacturer released a... (GunPolicy.org)

