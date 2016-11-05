Australia

New Legal Guns in Tasmania Jumped from 57 to 1500 in 2016

5 November 2016

Mercury (Tasmania)

Almost 1500 extra firearms have come into Tasmania over the past year — a massive jump from the previous 12 months when there were just 57. It comes as police figures show some owners are stockpiling firearms across the state. Anti-gun activists say the figures are alarming but firearm owners say there is nothing to fear. About 100 individuals, excluding collectors or dealers, possess arsenals of 20 or more firearms, according to the data. The largest registered... (GunPolicy.org)

