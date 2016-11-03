Senegal

Senegal Has Issued 1,000 New Gun Licences This Year [FR]

3 November 2016

Senxibar (Senegal)

[Translated summary: To own a firearm in Senegal, applicants must provide a copy of their national ID, criminal record, health certificate, 4 photographs, pay a fee of 2,000 francs and pass an interview to see if their activities are dangerous and establish their need for a firearm. According to official data, 1,000 licences have been issued so far in 2016.] La sécurité oui,… la tradition et le prestige aussi La sécurité est le premier motif invoqué pour... (GunPolicy.org)

Read More: Senxibar (Senegal)

40139