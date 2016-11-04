France

Shooting Clubs Show 38% Membership Growth in France [FR]

4 November 2016

BFMTV (France)

[Translated summary: Amid fear of terrorist attacks in France, membership of shooting clubs jumped from 145,365 to 201,450 between 2011 and 2016, an increase of 38%. Firearm seizures also increased: there were 5,000 in 2014, 6,000 in 2015 and 5,000 so far this year. Nowadays, France has 4.4 million declared guns, and, depending on the source, between 1 and 8 million illegal firearms.] D'après une enquête de L'Obs, de plus en plus de Français se dotent d'armes à... (GunPolicy.org)

