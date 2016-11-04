United States

Gun Makers, FBI Data Point to US Firearm Sales Increase [ES]

4 November 2016

HispanTV (Iran)

[Translated summary: Due to the tense political climate, American firearm manufacturers report a strong increase in sales. A report by the FBI shows that gun sale background checks grew 18% in October. One of the main firearm manufacturers in the US, Sturm, Ruger & Co, registered an increase of 34% in sales in the third trimester of 2016.] Los fabricantes de armas de fuego estadounidenses reportan un fuerte crecimiento de sus ventas de armas en el país por el tenso... (GunPolicy.org)

