Guyana President Aims to Curb Both Legal and Illegal Guns

3 November 2016

Demerara Waves (Guyana)

President David Granger on Wednesday said he wants the number of illegal and legal guns to be drastically reduced, leaving firearms mainly in the hands of police and soldiers. "The Minister of Public Security and I are reducing the frequency or the ease or controlling the ease with which some people can get weapons," he said on this week's edition of the television programme, "Public Interest." The President said a corps of wardens, with law enforcement powers, would... (GunPolicy.org)

