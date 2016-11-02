India

Celebratory Shooting Illegal in India, Gun Licence May Be Taken

2 November 2016

Hindustan Times (Lucknow)

Firing in the air while celebrating marriages, religious functions or social gatherings is illegal and may result in the cancellation of the licence and initiation of legal action, Delhi Police told the High Court on Wednesday. A division bench headed by Chief Justice G. Rohini was told by Delhi Police's Arms Licensing Unit that it takes prompt and certain action against offenders on receipt of any complaint of misuse of the firearms. The firearm licences are issued... (GunPolicy.org)

Read More: Hindustan Times (Lucknow)

40132