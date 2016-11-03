Australia

Australian Cross-Party MPs Form Gun Control Group

3 November 2016

Sydney Morning Herald

Federal MPs from both sides of the political divide have pledged to protect John Howard's legacy through the establishment of the Parliamentary Friends of Gun Control. Liberal John Alexander, who occupies Mr Howard's former seat of Bennelong, and Labor's Andrew Leigh have formed the group just weeks after the issue of guns was thrust back into the political spotlight via the uproar over the lever-action Adler shotgun. The group was the idea of the Alannah & Madeline... (GunPolicy.org)

