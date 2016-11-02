Russia,United States,Philippines

Philippines Will Turn to Russia if the US Won't Sell Them Guns

2 November 2016

CNN

Outspoken Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte had a blunt message for the United States after reports emerged of a potentially blocked arms sale. "They're blackmailing me that they won't sell weapons? We have lots of explosives here," Duterte said, according to CNN Philippines. And suggested, the country would turn to Russia for its weapons. "[I] remember what the Russian diplomat said: Come to Russia, we all have here anything you need." The comments were in... (GunPolicy.org)

