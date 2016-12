China

In China, Life Sentence or Even Death for Replica Firearms [ES]

2 November 2016

W Radio (Colombia), EFE News Agency

[Translated Summary: China's strict legislation on firearms can cause firearm replica owners to be accused of trafficking, and go to jail. Even a life sentence or the death penalty are possible in severe cases. The definition of a firearm includes any weapon that can shoot with a force of more than 1.8 joules per square centimetre. This prohibits many replicas.] La estricta legislación china sobre armas de fuego puede provocar que los propietarios de réplicas sean... (GunPolicy.org)

Read More: W Radio (Colombia), EFE News Agency

