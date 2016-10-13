South Korea,Papua New Guinea

Papua New Guinea Seizes Undeclared Guns Intended for Police

13 October 2016

Pacific Islands Report

PORT MORESBY – Chief Secretary Isaac Lupari, pictured, says a shipment of police firearms sent from South Korea to Port Moresby was impounded in Lae by Customs because they were not properly declared. Lupari, the National Security Advisory Council chairman, was commenting yesterday on the 280 semi-automatic guns seized by Customs in Lae and locked up at the Defence Force's Igam Barracks. "Those were ordered by police through the private sector," Lupari told The... (GunPolicy.org)

Read More: Pacific Islands Report

40121