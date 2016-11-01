Ecuador

Ecuador Police Deliver 25,487 Guns to Army for Destruction [ES]

1 November 2016

Entorno Inteligente (Venezuela)

[Translated summary: Ecuador's National Police delivered 25,487 firearms that were seized during police operations to the Armed Forces for destruction. Among them there are pistols, revolvers and military equipment. Authorities claimed that there were only 53 violent deaths in October 2016, while the same month in 2015 had 90.] Durante este año, la Policía Nacional ha entregado a las Fuerzas Armadas (FF.AA.) un total de 25 487 armas de fuego incautadas durante... (GunPolicy.org)

