United Kingdom

British Police Fear Stolen Guns May Fuel Terrorist Attacks [ES]

31 October 2016

ABC News (Spain)

[Translated summary: British Police fear a terrorist attack with firearms in the UK. With 800 licensed firearms lost each year, these guns could be sold by gangs to Jihadist terrorists. During the last two years, police disrupted 10 attempted attacks, and in half of them terrorists were going to use firearms.] La policía británica, en una rara declaración, ha reconocido que teme un ataque islamista con armas de fuego en ciudades del país, al modo de los que sufrió... (GunPolicy.org)

