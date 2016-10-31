Argentina

Over 1.5 Million Legal, 4 Million Illicit Guns in Argentina [ES]

31 October 2016

Noticias y Protagonistas (Argentina)

[Translated summary: There are 1,541,497 registered firearms and 979,508 licensed gun owners in Argentina. The country has four gun factories that manufactured 74,983 firearms between January and August 2016. 13,940 firearms were imported and 45,836 exported in the same period. It is estimated that there are between 1.5 million and 4 million illicit firearms. Between 1997 and 2013 there were 38,002 gun homicides and 13,672 suicides. In 2013, 71.1% of homicides were... (GunPolicy.org)

