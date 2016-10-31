United Kingdom

Guns-and-Terrorism Links Worry British Police, Crime Authority

31 October 2016

East Lothian Courier (UK), Press Association (UK)

Half the foiled terror plots in the UK in the past two years involved a plan to buy guns, police have said, amid a surge in the number of weapons found in major British cities. Concerns about firearms falling into terrorist hands are running high after a record level of gun seizures in London and similar spikes in Manchester, Birmingham, Leeds and Liverpool. Authorities fear that links between street gangs and terrorists could give extremists access to weapons and... (GunPolicy.org)

