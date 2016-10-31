United Kingdom

UK County Launches Gun Amnesty - Essex Police

31 October 2016

East Anglian Daily Times (UK)

Essex Police today launched a two-week firearms amnesty where members of the public can surrender unlicensed or unwanted guns or ammunition without fear of prosecution. The amnesty will run from 8am today until 5pm on Friday, November 11, and during this time people are encouraged to hand in firearms, ammunition, imitation firearms and air or gas-powered weapons to one of eight police stations in the county. Anyone surrendering firearms during this period will not... (GunPolicy.org)

Read More: East Anglian Daily Times (UK)

40109