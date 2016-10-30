Afghanistan,Iraq,United States

US Lost Track of Millions of Guns Sold to Middle East After 9/11

30 October 2016

The Washington Diplomat (US)

The United States has flooded Iraq and Afghanistan with billions of dollars worth of small arms since the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, and has lost track of millions of them, according to a recently published report on 412 Department of Defense contracts by the London-based advocacy nonprofit Action on Armed Violence. People often associate U.S. military assistance with heavy hardware such as armored fighting vehicles, anti-tank weapons and attack helicopters.... (GunPolicy.org)

