United Arab Emirates,Saudi Arabia,Uzbekistan,Finland,Turkmenistan,Yemen

Finland Under Scrutiny for Rising Arms Exports to Conflict Zones

1 November 2016

Modern Tokyo Times

As the global economy continues its slow recovery from the 2008–2009 worldwide recession, armament sales appear to have been one of the few recession-proof export sectors. The greater Middle East has been main emporium for such purchases. While the United States and Russia remain the world's two leading armaments exporters, other countries have also rushed in to fill niche markets, such as small arms, training aircraft and light artillery. Notably, Finland has been... (GunPolicy.org)

Read More: Modern Tokyo Times

40106