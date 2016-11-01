United States,Philippines

US Senator to Halt Sale of 26,000 Assault Rifles to Philippines

1 November 2016

Guardian

The US state department halted the planned sale of 26,000 assault rifles to the Philippines' national police amid concerns about human rights violations there, Senate aides told Reuters on Monday. Aides said Senator Ben Cardin, the top Democrat on the Senate foreign relations committee, said he would oppose the transaction with the long-time ally of the US. The relationship between the two countries has been complicated lately by President Rodrigo Duterte's angry... (GunPolicy.org)

