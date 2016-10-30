Ghana

Four Ghana Regions Main Hubs of Illegal Gun Possession

30 October 2016

Ghana Web

The three Northern Regions and the Ashanti Region have been identified as the hub for the haulage of large cache of illegal weapons in the country with the Ashanti region serving as a major user and transit point across the country and beyond, a baseline study on the proliferation of small arms in the country has revealed. The study further revealed that while analysis of the distribution of ownership of these arms with respect to age was more concentrated in ages... (GunPolicy.org)

Read More: Ghana Web

40096