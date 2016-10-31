Panama

Police Destroy 1,036 Seized Firearms in Panama [ES]

31 October 2016

La Prensa (Panama)

[Translated summary: Authorities from Panama destroyed 1,036 firearms of different calibres on October 31. The general director of the National Police said that these guns were seized in different police operations to dismantle gangs, or because they were illegally owned by civilians.] Las autoridades panameñas procedieron este lunes 31 de octubre con la destrucción de mil 36 armas de diverso calibre. El director general de la Policía Nacional, Omar Pinzón, dijo... (GunPolicy.org)

