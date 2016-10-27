Argentina

In Argentina, Seven in 10 Families Have a Firearm at Home [ES]

27 October 2016

El Patagonico (Argentina)

[Translated Summary: An Argentine has NGO revealed that eight people are murdered with firearms every day in Argentina. Statistics count more than 1,298,000 registered firearms, and estimates suggest at least 1,300,000 unregistered or illegal firearms in Argentinian households, raising the risk of gun death.] El caso del nene de 13 años que mató a un ladrón con el arma que tenía su papá en su casa, cuando un grupo de delincuentes ingresó a la vivienda, reavivió... (GunPolicy.org)

